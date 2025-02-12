Police have issued a warning after five incidents involving armed robberies at Facebook Marketplace meet-ups in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police issued the warning after the most recent incident on February 11, 2025.

The force said the victim had agreed to meet with a ‘buyer’ in a communal block of flats for a laptop they had listed for sale.

It is reported the victim was approached by a group wearing face coverings and armed with what was described as machetes. One suspect took the laptop and the group fled.

Police report there have been four other incidents like this one in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the last six weeks.

Another incident, reported to police on December 30, 2024, involved a victim who had his car stolen at knifepoint after he had agreed to meet the 'buyer' in person for a second time. The vehicle was recovered by officers around two hours later.

On February 7, 2025, police received a report of an attempted robbery involving a victim who had agreed to meet a ‘buyer’ interested in a camera they had listed for sale.

The message requested a slight change to the meeting place and, on arrival, the victim was threatened with a knife but managed to flee. He was not injured in the incident.

Similarly, on February 3, 2025, police received reports of a group of men who used bladed weapons to threaten their victim before stealing his phone and wallet.

It is reported he was assaulted by the suspects before the fled the scene, but there are no reports of serious injuries.

This incident also took place after an agreement to meet over a camera listed for sale.

Another incident on the same date involved a man wearing a balaclava who threatened a victim with a knife and demanded he drop the keys to his vehicle.

The incident followed a meeting arranged for a car listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect reportedly fled after being confronted by a second individual who had travelled with the victim.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they believe all five incidents to be linked and are investigating.

Anyone who has information which may be useful to the investigation is urged to contact the force online or by calling 101.

Following the small rise in these incidents, South Yorkshire Police have issued best practice advice for users of online marketplaces.

The advice includes choosing a well-lit meeting spot in a public area; sharing the meeting plans with someone you trust and consider taking them with you; beware of the buyer’s social media profile - red flags could include it looking brand new with no friends or profile photos, having minimal interactions and isn’t based nearby.

The Star has approached Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for a comment on the recent robberies.