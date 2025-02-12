Tesco Crosspool: Thieves steal hundreds of pounds worth of stock in raid on a Sheffield supermarket
South Yorkshire Police were called to the Tesco Express, on Manchester Road, after more than £600 worth of stock was reported stolen.
Police are investigating the theft, and have released pictures of two men they think may be able to help them with the investigation.
Police said: “At 11.39am on Monday 10 January 2025, it is reported that items worth more than £600 were stolen from the Tesco Express store on Manchester Road.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are releasing a CCTV still of two men we would like to speak to in connection with the incident, as they may be able to help with the investigation.”
Both men are described as white, in their late to mid 20s, of a large build, and with short beards.
Anyone with information can contact police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
You can also call them on 101.
They ask anyone getting in touch to quote investigation number 14/33055/25.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.