Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the face with an air rifle on a Sheffield estate.

Officers were called to Weakland Crescent, in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield, on Monday, February 10, at around 4.15pm.

Police said an 11-year had reportedly sustained minor injuries after being targeted with an air rifle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have spoken to the victim and enquiries are currently ongoing.”

The child’s mother has posted about the shocking incident to warn other parents in the area.

She said her son was hit on the temple and was thankfully not too badly injured but the wound was very close to his eye and it ‘could have been a very different story’.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.