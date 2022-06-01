Officers say they have now issued antisocial behaviour contracts to some of the the youngsters who are involved with antisocial behaviour there are more recently at a nearby scout hut, but are approaching schools for more information.

The company’s site next to Handsworth Road, Handsworth, near to the junction with the Sheffield Parkway, is one of a number of nearby areas in the suburb where police are trying to deal with anti-social behaviour, say officers, and the business has already banned some youths from its site.

Police are turning to local schools to identify yobs causing trouble near McDonalds in Handsworth in Sheffield.

Sheffield South East neighbourhood inspector Insp Ali Bywater said in a letter to residents: “Handsworth is once again becoming a problem in terms of nuisance youths and ASB (anti-social behaviour) in particular at McDonalds and more recently at the scouts group held in that area.

“Where we have been able, we have given this attention this past month and continue to do so. We have already requested the assistance of special constable colleagues.

“Of note, McDonalds have issued a number of banning orders to the group. We continue to work with McDonalds around these issues and their security.

“A number of antisocial behaviour contacts have now been issued to young people involved in the presence of their parents and we are working with local schools to identify further youths involved. This behaviour will not be tolerated.”