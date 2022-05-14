South Yorkshire Police’s Burngreave neighbourhood policing team revealed it had carried out the operation yesterday, and issued pictures of the inside of the property on Sturton Road.

After obtaining a warrant, the officers broke the door down in the morning raid at the property.

Drugs were seized and man arrested as Sheffield police raided a house on Sturton Road, Burngreave

Officers said in a statement: “As the front door travelled at speed, so did the sole occupant of the address, running through a room full of cannabis plants like a scene out of 'Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ in an attempt to escape.”A man was arrested for class B drug cultivation as well as immigration offences.A search revealed around 50 mature cannabis plants in four rooms.A 26 year old man was charged with drug cultivation offences and remanded to court.Officers added: “We know our activity against cannabis cultivation offences often receive negative responses from some members of the public, but large scale set ups like this are often linked to organised criminality, serious violence and modern slavery offences.

"As in this case, amateurish and dangerous interference with electrical supplies at residential properties pose a real safety risk to those inside the address and neighbouring properties. Proactive activity like this is essential to keep communities safe and we will continue to tackle and disrupt these crime groups, so watch this space!