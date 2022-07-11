Police still on scene of South Yorkshire road where body was found while murder suspect remains in custody

A search to find missing 29-year-old teacher Abi Fisher was mounted over the weekend after she was reported missing from her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Yesterday, a body was found off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, Barnsley in the search for Mrs Fisher, who was the mother of a young baby.

A murder investigation was launched, following the discovery of the body, and a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man has not yet been released from custody, according to the latest update from police.

Police still have a presence on Southmoor Road tonight (Monday, July 11), with a cordon and two police cars in place on the street, and officers seen searching the undergrowth behind the cordon.

Members of the public have begun to leave tributes at the scene, one of which has a card that reads: “Fly high with the angels, Abi. Bless you xxxx”

Speaking earlier today, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday (Sunday, July 10). The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi Fisher. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A search to find Abi Fisher (pictured) was mounted over the weekend, and a body in the search to find her was found in Brierley, Barnsley yesterday (July 10)

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

“As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers are asking anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who has driven on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday (July 9) to submit their footage to the police.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, added: “On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi. We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.

Officers were seen searching the undergrowth behind the cordon on Southmoor Road near Brierley, Barnsley tonight (Monday, July 11)

“The body has not yet been formally identified and we will update in due course when this has been confirmed.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from Southmoor Road on Saturday morning and have set up a specific portal for footage to be submitted to.”

Shocked members of the community have also started to pay tribute to Abi online, with many praising her work as a teacher.

One such tribute was made by Hayley Power, who said: “Absolutely devastating Abi was a wonderful person and an amazing teacher to the children in our school. Unbelievably kind and caring loved all her colleagues and the children in school, nothing will ever be the same again, I'm heartbroken for everyone involved.”

Some of the floral tributes to Abi that have been left at the scene

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101. Dashcam footage can be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020122S93-PO1

The scene Brierley this evening, following the discovery of a body