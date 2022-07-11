Abi Fisher, a 29-year-old teacher and mum, went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as out of character.

Police have now confirmed they have found her body near a small village in Barnsley, and are investigating the death.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a body believed to belong to a missing woman was discovered on Sunday (June 10). Abi Fisher, also 29, had not been seen since she left her home in Castleford, West Yorks., on Friday

West Yorkshire Police said: “Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday (Sunday, 10 July).

“The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi Fisher. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

“As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers are asking anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who has driven on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday (9 July) to submit their footage to the police.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi. We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.

“The body has not yet been formally identified and we will update in due course when this has been confirmed.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from Southmoor Road on Saturday morning and have set up a specific portal for footage to be submitted to.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101.