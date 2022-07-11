Abi Fisher, aged 29, went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as being out of character.
Mrs Fisher was the mother of a young baby and worked as a teacher.
Live updates as police launch murder probe following discovery of missing teacher’s body in South Yorkshire undergrowth
Last updated: Monday, 11 July, 2022, 14:54
- The body of missing teacher Abi Fisher was found in undergrowth in Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire on Sunday, July 11
- A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody
Everything we know so far about Mrs Fisher’s murder
Abi’s disappearance over the weekend described as being ‘out of character'
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday (Sunday, 10 July). The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi Fisher. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.”