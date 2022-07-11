Abi Fisher, aged 29, went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as being out of character.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday (Sunday, 10 July). The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi Fisher. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.”