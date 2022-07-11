Met Office has issued the warning for most parts of England and Wales as these areas will see ‘widely-above average temperatures’.

A level 2 UK Health Security Agency Heat Health Alert has been issued for Sheffield and South Yorkshire, along with other parts of central England and Wales.

According to Met Office, the criteria for a heatwave is when specific temperature thresholds are exceeded for at least three days running, and this criteria will be met by many southern and central parts of the UK this week, including Sheffield.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Today and tomorrow (Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th), temperatures are likely to peak at 33C in the southeast, with warm weather likely to continue throughout this week and it looks likely to ramp up late this week and into early next week.

“From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35C in the southeast, although the details still remain uncertain. Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32C in England and Wales, and in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius further north.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’

Sheffield should see its highest temperatures this week on Sunday, July 17, where an amber weather warning has been issued as temperatures expected to exceed 30C.