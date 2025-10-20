Police dispatched a spotter plane to Sheffield after thieves made off with a stolen vehicle from Bramall Lane, after Sheffield United’s win over Watford.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police called the National Police Air Service in after the scooter was reported stolen near the Blades’ ground at around 5pm on Saturday afternoon - just a few minutes after United had won their first game of the season.

A scooter was stolen from Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google

There had been a large police presence in the area at the time, with officers policing the the matchday crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals reported seeing the aircraft circling overhead in areas including Meersbrook and Woodhouse.

The scooter it was tracking was later recovered in Meersbrook.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “At 5.03pm on Saturday (October 18) we received reports of a vehicle theft on Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

“It is reported a red Lexmoto Aura scooter was stolen by two unknown people. The vehicle was later recovered after it was tracked to woodland near Northcote Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police air service added: “At 1715hrs on 18 October 2025, a police aeroplane crew from East Midlands were deployed to the Meersbrook area to support South Yorkshire Police in a search for a suspect vehicle.

“Total flying time on the task was 56 minutes.”