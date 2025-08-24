Police have explained why their helicopter was seen over Sheffield for nearly two hours last night, as the city was hit by a spate of incidents.

The helicopter was sent to the city on Saturday night after South Yorkshire Police called in air support from the National Police Air Service.

Photo shows National Police Air Service Helicopter circling over Sheffield. Photo: National World | National World

Now the NPAS has explained the three serious incidents which they were needed for, after the helicopter was seen from the ground by thousands in the north of city

The service told the Star: “On the evening of Saturday August 23, 2025 NPAS dispatched a police helicopter crew, from NPAS Carr Gate, to three incidents in the Sheffield area in support of South Yorkshire Police (SYP).”

The first of the incidents saw them called out to help track an off road motorbike which had failed to stop for police on the ground. They said the incident had been in the Southey Green area.

When that incident had been addressed they were diverted to Shiregreen.

The NPAS said they were in skies there to help police ground units to search for a vulnerable missing person.

Finally, crews were sent out to Oughtibridge - where a vehicle had failed to stop to officers on the ground. The helicopter found where the vehicle was, and then helped after a suspect fled from the vehicle.

The NPAS said their total flying time was around 1hr 40 mins.

It was the second night which had seen the aircraft seen to South Yorkshire in a row.

They had also been called out to help South Yorkshire Police search for a suspected in Rother Valley Country Park, near Beighton, on Friday night.

That night they were in the air for 50 minutes after being called out at 8.25pm

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of all four incidents