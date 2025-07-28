Police have explained why they had a helicopter circling over Sheffield neighbourhoods on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft circled around a chunk of the city including Upperthorpe and Broomhall, and the inner ring road, and was over the area for around 30 minutes, from around 12noon, said eyewitnesses.

Photo shows National Police Air Service Helicopter circling over Sheffield. Photo: National World | National World

Today the National Police Air Service has confirmed why it was in the area - and it was not because of a crime.

Officials at the service, which provides air support for police forces across the country, said the helicopter had been sent over Sheffield as part of a training exercise.

They described it as a training flight for tactical flight officers, which took off at 11.52am from the NPAS helicopter base at Carr Gate, near Wakefield.

It was up flying for one hour and 47 minutes, said a spokesman.