Sheffield car park 'hiding place for thieves, a secret lair for drug takers and a dark corner for secret sex sessions’

Now people living on a Sheffield street want action to make their homes’ car parking area feel safe again for them.

Residents say they have been leaving their cars on a car park next to Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, for over two decades, since Sheffield Council built it so that residents did not have to park in the street.

Before that there had been concerns about the safety of parking cars on the road outside their homes.

Residents are concerned about the safety of the car park on Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen. Picture: Google

But now locals say they are scared to go to their vehicles because of crime and anti-social behaviour that they say has been going on behind overgrown bushes.

Cristina Boylett, who lives close to the car park, said: “The bushes are reaching 6ft and desperately need cutting down. The car park over the years has become hot for crime.”

She said figures hide behind the bushes and had damaged residents’ cars. She herself had seen letters scratched into her bonnet that she would have to pay over £100 to repair.

Neighbours have seen windows smashed and people have reported having registration plates stolen from their cars while they were parked there.

There have also been incidents of fly tipping and couples have been using the parking area to have sex in their cars.

Residents have also complained of drug taking there.

Some residents have installed CCTV at their homes, and pointed the cameras at the car park to try to keep it safe, but said the bushes were so high they now provide hiding spaces.

Cristina said: “I don’t feel safe going in and out of my car there. I always ask my boys to keep an eye on me until I get into the car, and I lock the door as soon as I get in.”

She said she and her neighbours had contacted the council to ask them to make the car park safer for them.