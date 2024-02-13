Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keeping the kids entertained during the school holidays can be challenging – not to mention a stretch on the budget.

Meadowhall has announced a host of deals on offer for families to enjoy this half term, from dining out to bouncing around at the centre’s trampoline park.

As one of the largest dedicated trampoline parks in the UK, Meadowhall’s Jump Inc is the perfect place to let off some steam. The park has a range of offers to help you enjoy for less over the school holidays.

Throughout half term, visitors can make the most of the Eat, Drink, Jump deal – with an hour on the park, a large slice of pizza and a fizzy drink for just £13.95 per person.

From 5-8pm on February 14, visitors can also enjoy the Valentine’s Disco, with a DJ, free sweets and 2-4-1 pizzas available throughout the session.

And for every day in the week, Super Magical toddler sessions will see superheroes and princesses join in on the fun. Each session costs £6.50 per toddler, plus two free adults.

Jump Inc at Meadowhall in Sheffield's indoor playground with fitted with swinging, climbing, and sliding rafters of fun.

For those wanting to fuel up after their activities, fan favourite Yo! Sushi is offering a ‘Kids Eat Free’ deal over the half term break.

From now until February 23, children can eat for free from Monday to Friday when dining with a paying adult at the new location just outside the Oasis Dining Quarter.

The much-loved Italian restaurant chain is also great value on their children’s menu.