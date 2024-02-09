Police and council seized £900,000 of illegal vapes and tobacco in Rotherham last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between January and December 2023, South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) removed £910,835 worth of illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco in total as they failed to meet safety standards.

Police say the products often contain contaminants which make them ‘significantly more harmful to health’.

As of the end of December 2023, a total of 27,085 vapes were seized across Rotherham, with a total value of £301,117. In addition to this, a total of 1,221,788 cigarettes were seized, valued at £525,836. Finally, a total of 82,151 grams of illegal tobacco was seized, to the value of £83,882.

Chief Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz said: “Removing illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco from our streets was one of our key priorities last year, as we were aware that the amount being discovered was very high.

“These illegal substances are being sold to people with potentially harmful chemicals within them, which could cause serious health problems.

“I can assure the people of Rotherham and the rest of South Yorkshire that the hard work does not stop here and we continue to focus on this issue and make it a key priority. A huge well done to all who were involved in this fantastic work.”

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Coun David Roche, said: “The availability of illegal tobacco and vape products on our streets is a huge concern for the council, and 2024 will see additional investment of public health funding in the trading standards team.

“These products are often targeted at children and other vulnerable residents, leading to a lifetime of nicotine addiction and associated harm to health. Illegal products often contain contaminants that are potentially extremely harmful and pose a huge health risk to residents.”

“We will continue to work with local businesses to ensure they are complying with the law and with our partners at South Yorkshire Police.

Councillor Saghir Alam, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, community safety and finance, said: “Our Trading Standards team have been working hard throughout 2023 and this is demonstrated by the amount of illegal items seized.

“Our message to local retailers is not to risk their businesses or the health of their customers by getting involved with this trade. The expansion of Trading Standards’ capacity will ensure that more of those who continue to sell illegal products will see their stock confiscated and will face prosecution.

“Any retailers who continue to sell illegal products will have them confiscated and face prosecution.”

If you have any information relating to the suspected sale of illicit vapes or tobacco products from shops anywhere within your area, you can report this via South Yorkshire Police’s online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/