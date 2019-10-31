Police seek passengers in back of taxi shot at in Sheffield street
A police search is still under way for three passengers who were in the back of a taxi shot at in a Sheffield street.
Detectives said three men, believed to have been in their 20s, were in a taxi which was shot at on Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, at 9.35pm on Tuesday.
They said there is a possibility that one or more of the passengers may have been injured in the gun attack but the taxi driver escaped unharmed.
A gunman is believed to have opened fire from a blue Audi which pulled up alongside the taxi before leaving the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said a car has since been recovered in connection with the incident and an arrest has been made, but the passengers in the taxi have not yet come forward.
In a statement, the force said: “We are continuing to appeal for the passengers of the taxi to contact us – we do not know who they are at this stage and have not yet traced them.
“There is a possibility that one or more of them may have been injured.”
There force said ‘enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident’ but it is not ‘at this time’ being linked to any other crime.
A 23-year-old Sheffield man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after the shooting has been bailed until November 22.