Emergency services were deployed to Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, at 9.35pm on Tuesday after reports that a gun was fired at a taxi.

The white seat estate, operated by City Taxis, had pulled into the street for a pre-booked fare and there were three passenger in the back of the car at the time of the gun attack.

Margate Drive in Sheffield was cordoned off yesterday after a shooting

South Yorkshire Police said a gun was fired from a blue Audi, which pulled up alongside the taxi before leaving the scene.

This morning the force revealed that an Audi has been recovered by officers ‘in connection to the incident’.

The taxi driver is said to have escaped unharmed but detectives investigating the incident believe there is a possibility that one or more of the passengers – men in their 20s – may have been injured.

A 23-year-old Sheffield man arrested on suspicion of firearms incidents after the shooting has been bailed until November 22.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 892 of October 29.