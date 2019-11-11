Police search mounted for Audi R8 stolen from Doncaster
A police search has been mounted for an Audi R8 stolen from Doncaster.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:27 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:28 am
The distinctive orange Audi was stolen from outside a house in the Kirk Sandall area at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 8.
The car’s registration number is LP14 OSO.
Anyone who has spotted the car or believes they know where it is should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 277 of November 9.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.