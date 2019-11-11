The distinctive orange Audi was stolen from outside a house in the Kirk Sandall area at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 8.

The car’s registration number is LP14 OSO.

Have you seen this car?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has spotted the car or believes they know where it is should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 277 of November 9.