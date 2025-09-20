Police scold witnesses to alleged rape in Sheffield last night who 'filmed it on their mobile phones'
A 41-year-old man is in custody after an attack on Mulberry Street - off High Street, between Natwest and Lidl - in the early hours of this morning (September 20).
At 3.29am, South Yorkshire Police was contacted by paramedics asking for assistance.
Officers were at the scene within minutes and quickly arrested a man, aged 41, who remains in police custody.
The victim was taken to hospital and is continuing to be supported by officers.
Temporary Detective Inspector Carly Booth said: “We understand the concern that incidents of this nature can cause to our community.
“Officers were quickly on scene and arrested a man, who remains in our custody and my team is working at pace to ensure a thorough investigation.
“The victim will continue to be cared for and supported.”
However, a statement released by South Yorkshire Police today has criticised how footage of the alleged rape is now circulating online.
The statement reads: “We understand that members of the public who witnessed the incident are believed to have filmed it on their mobile phones.
“We are asking those with footage to consider their actions before circulating it online.”
T/DI Booth added: “Speculation and the sharing of footage on social media is extremely unhelpful and causes extreme distress to the victim and those who know them.
“I urge anyone who has footage and has not yet spoken to us to get in touch. And I urge those to consider their actions before sharing their content.”
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 85 of September20, 2025.