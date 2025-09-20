Footage shows how a police officer tore through bushes in pursuit of a man suspected of trying car doors at a Rotherham retail park.

South Yorkshire Police has shared bodyworn camera footage after a chase broke out at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate, Rotherham, on September 13.

A response officer on patrol was approached by a concerned member of the public who reported that he had seen a man trying car doors.

Soon after, a man matching the description given by the member of the public was seen.

But footage shows how, when the officer pulled up, the suspect broke into a run and made a dash for some nearby bushes.

Watch the footage above to see the officer tear through the foliage in pursuit before grabbing the man.

South Yorkshire Police says a man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle following the incident.