Chase footage shows police tear through bushes to arrest man suspected of trying car doors in Rotherham
South Yorkshire Police has shared bodyworn camera footage after a chase broke out at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate, Rotherham, on September 13.
A response officer on patrol was approached by a concerned member of the public who reported that he had seen a man trying car doors.
Soon after, a man matching the description given by the member of the public was seen.
But footage shows how, when the officer pulled up, the suspect broke into a run and made a dash for some nearby bushes.
Watch the footage above to see the officer tear through the foliage in pursuit before grabbing the man.
South Yorkshire Police says a man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle following the incident.