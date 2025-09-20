Closure order for Sheffield flat after reports of prostitution and drugs
Sheffield Magistrates’ Court granted the order this week following complaints of anti-social behaviour at all hours.
From yesterday, the only person allowed access to the address is the occupant - anyone found inside the flat will be committing an offence.
The order will last for three months.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Residents have reported anti-social behaviour linked to drug misuse and prostitution occuring at all hours of the day.
“The Parson Cross neighbourhood team, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, have worked to support the local residents and Friday’s result in court means they will be protected from the issues caused at the property for three months.”
Police are urging residents with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods to get in touch.