Closure order for Sheffield flat after reports of prostitution and drugs

A Sheffield flat has been hit with a partial closure order after reports of drug misuse and prostitution.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court granted the order this week following complaints of anti-social behaviour at all hours.

A Sheffield flat has been hit with a partial closure order after reports of drug misuse and prostitution

From yesterday, the only person allowed access to the address is the occupant - anyone found inside the flat will be committing an offence.

The order will last for three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Residents have reported anti-social behaviour linked to drug misuse and prostitution occuring at all hours of the day.

“The Parson Cross neighbourhood team, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, have worked to support the local residents and Friday’s result in court means they will be protected from the issues caused at the property for three months.”

Police are urging residents with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods to get in touch.