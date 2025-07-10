This is the moment police leapt a fence and pointed a taser as they arrested a Barnsley man caught hauling 100kg of ketamine from Europe in his motorhome.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell King, aged 63, hid four bin bags full of the Class B drug in compartments within the Fiat motorhome before crossing the North Sea by ferry from Rotterdam to Hull on August 24 last year.

This is the moment police leapt a fence and arrested 63-year-old Russell King, who was caught hauling 100 kilogrammes of ketamine in his motorhome. | YHROCU

But following an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, when King arrived at his home address, officers were lying in wait with handcuffs ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video above shows how an officer leapt a fence to arrest the drug runner as he was unloading the ketamine from the vehicle.

Officers recovered 100 kilos of ketamine, with an estimated street value of £2 million, hidden inside the bin bags.

Police searched King's motorhome and found bin bags containing a total of 100kg of ketamine he had hauled from Europe. | West Yorkshire Police

Further investigations established King’s involvement in the importation and supply of 70 kilos of cannabis on 2 July 2024.

King, admitted offences of possession with intent to supply ketamine and supplying cannabis, conspiracy to import cannabis and ketamine, and conspiracy to supply cannabis at an earlier court hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following King’s arrest, officers from YHROCU also established that King had also been instrumental in the importation of 632 kilos of ketamine into the UK during July 2023, working from mainland Europe to oversee the movement of the drugs.

Following a six-week trial at Lewes Crown Court, King was found guilty of importing the 70 kilos of cocaine.

King was caught unloading 100kg of ketamine out of his motorhome that he brought from Europe | Police

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (July 8), King was jailed for a total of 22 years.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Superintendent Al Burns, of the YHROCU, said: “This operation dismantled a significant supply chain into the UK from Europe, and I’m proud of the tireless work our officers put in to protect the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank them as well as partners agencies, including Sussex Police and those overseas for their work to ensure justice was done.

“This arrest demonstrates that no one is beyond the reach of UK law enforcement and that working together we will relentlessly pursue those that seek to benefit from international criminality.

Russell King, 63, was jailed for 22 years for possession with intent to supply ketamine and supplying cannabis, conspiracy to import cannabis and ketamine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, and also importing 70 kilograms of cocaine. | West Yorkshire Police

“Putting King behind bars has not only disrupted an international trafficking route into the UK, but it’s also a stark reminder of the harm these substances cause in our communities.

“The growing use of ketamine as a recreational drug has been well-documented recently, but so have the serious dangers it poses to the health of individuals who take it. It’s wrongly perceived as a low-risk drug and has a significant impact on users.

“We remain committed to tackling the organised crime groups fuelling this trade and causing misery in our communities.”