Sheffield today has just one department store left standing - Atkinsons, at the bottom of The Moor, which has been serving citizens for more than 150 years.

But that was far from the case during the 1960s and 70s, which was a golden age for the department store.

Pauldens, Cockaynes, Cole Brothers, Walsh’s, Peter Robinson, and the huge Co-op at Castle House were among the popular department stores at the time.

This retro photo gallery takes you inside those stores, showing how we used to shop half a century ago.

It will whisk you back to a time before barcodes, loyalty cards and self-checkouts.

Shopping - within Sheffield’s department stores at least - was a much more glamorous affair back then, as these photos show, with grand spiral staircases, fancy restaurants with tablecloths and linen napkins, and even in-house hairdressers.

Do these photos bring back any memories, and what do you think is the best department store Sheffield has ever had? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Opening day Crowds on the opening day of the new Cole Brothers department store at Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in 1963 | submitted Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Fancy dining The restaurant at Walsh's department store, High Street, Sheffield, in 1968 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Food hall The food hall at Cockaynes department store, Angel Street, Sheffield, in 1967 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales