Sheffield today has just one department store left standing - Atkinsons, at the bottom of The Moor, which has been serving citizens for more than 150 years.
But that was far from the case during the 1960s and 70s, which was a golden age for the department store.
Pauldens, Cockaynes, Cole Brothers, Walsh’s, Peter Robinson, and the huge Co-op at Castle House were among the popular department stores at the time.
This retro photo gallery takes you inside those stores, showing how we used to shop half a century ago.
It will whisk you back to a time before barcodes, loyalty cards and self-checkouts.
Shopping - within Sheffield’s department stores at least - was a much more glamorous affair back then, as these photos show, with grand spiral staircases, fancy restaurants with tablecloths and linen napkins, and even in-house hairdressers.
Do these photos bring back any memories, and what do you think is the best department store Sheffield has ever had? Let us know in the comments section.
