For the ninth year in a row a city-wide cycling event will be returning to Sheffield.

Some of Britain’s finest cyclists will take part in the annual event on July 16, which is part of a national series run by British Cycling to create circuits through some of the country’s most popular towns and cities.

Attendees of the previous events will be familiar with the running order, which starts with a community cycle, before youth races, a supporting regional circuit race, then the elite women and finally elite men - both part of the British Cycling National Circuit Series.

The event takes place across the city centre and sees cyclists race past iconic landmarks like the Crucible Theatre and Sheffield Town Hall and finishing outside Browns Restaurant on Union Street.

A series of road closures have been announced as some of Britain's top cyclists head to Sheffield for the cycling grand prix. | Andrew Roe Photography

People are free to attend and watch the top-class athletes speed through familiar streets.

Youth races are expected to begin at 5.50pm, with some of the country’s finest male and female cyclists then taking over.

The route will be the same one used since 2023, with each lap running for 1.4km, which includes a cobbled section.

And while this may sound like good afternoon entertainment, a number of city streets need to be closed.

The order will permit vehicles from accessing the areas, other than emergency services and those authorised for facilitating the event.

The streets closed on the day will be:

Arundel Gate

Tudor Square

Norfolk Street

Surrey Street

Union Street (full length)

Furnival Gate to junction of Pinstone Street/Arundel Gate

Arundel Gate from Furnival Gate to Norfolk Street.

The closure order will be in place for one day.

A British Cycling spokesperson said: “For well over a decade, British Cycling has carefully selected and brought together a handful of the very best town and city centre bike races in the UK under the umbrella of the British Cycling National Circuit Series.

“Membership of this exclusive groups of events guarantees the highest quality field with some of Great Britain’s best professionals, National Champions and Olympic cyclists regularly participating.

“On July 16 the series visits Sheffield for the ninth time under the organisational team of Generation Pro Cycling Events backed by Sheffrec Cycling Club.”