Sheffield shops: wilko store in city centre set to come back to life
A wilko store in Sheffield city centre is set to come back to life.
A worker in the shop on Haymarket in Castlegate said it would open on July 26 selling similar items to the home and garden retailer.
The wilko store collapsed in October 2023. It had 12,000 staff and 400 shops, including five in Sheffield: Hillsborough, Crystal Peaks, St James Retail Park in Norton, Meadowhall and Haymarket.
CDS Superstores - owner of the Range - snapped up the brand and website and last year opened a wilko store in the old wilko unit at Parkgate, Rotherham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.