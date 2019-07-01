Police rule out foul play after death of young man in student accommodation in Sheffield
The death of a man whose body was found in student accommodation in Sheffield is not being treated as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to a flat at the Study Inn student accommodation complex in Holy Green, off The Moor in Sheffield city centre, at 3.10pm yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a man.
CRIME: Detectives continue to investigate baby death as Barnsley man remains in custodyThey discovered the body of a man aged in his 20s, who has not yet been named.
Police officers spent yesterday at his student flat and they remain there this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his family have been informed.
“Officers remain at the scene at this time carrying out enquiries.
“There is no risk to other residents.”