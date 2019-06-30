Woman held over Sheffield stabbing is released
A woman who was being held over a stabbing in Sheffield yesterday has been released under investigation.
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 16:08
A 31-year-old man was found stabbed in the thigh in Manor Top yesterday morning, at around 4am.
A woman was taken into custody in connection with the attack, but police today said she had been released under investigation.
The man was taken to hospital and police said yesterday that his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
A bus stop outside Asda was taped off yesterday, and the pavement was being hosed down by workers.
Police said two potential crime scenes had been identified as officers worked to establish exactly where the assault took place.