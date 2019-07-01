Detectives continue to investigate baby death as Barnsley man remains in custody
Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a baby boy while a suspect from Barnsley remains in custody.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 08:14
The two-month-old baby was airlifted to hospital after paramedics were called to an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, last Thursday afternoon.
He spend two days in a critical condition in intensive care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital but died on Saturday.
Anton Shields, 37, of Hardwick Crescent, Barnsley, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court over the weekend and was remanded in custody.