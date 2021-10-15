Police reveal action to deal with rise in antisocial behaviour on two Sheffield estates

Officers told residents tonight in an online public meeting that they were in the process of speaking to youths and their parents over problems which have been reported on the Birley and Hackenthorpe estates in the south east of the city.

Officers from the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team were told there seemed to be a lot of antisocial behaviour around Birley Spa Lane, involving teenagers, and were asked about the possibility of having CCTV or wardens in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised over antisocial behaviour on Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe

Increase in Hackenthorpe and Birley

They replied: “We're aware of the increase of ASB (antisocial behaviour) in Hackenthorpe and Birley.

"We've identified a number of the youths and are in the process of speaking to them with their parents. We are increasing patrols around the area and have ongoing action there. We are also working with partners and the councillors to get youth services up there.”

Earlier in the week, officers from the same neighbourhood team had revealed they had taken an 18 year old to court over antisocial behaviour in Woodhouse, and that he was fined £219 after admitting to breaching a Community Protection Notice (CPN), which was issued after he targeted local residents – harassing them and causing damage to their property.

Officers have said they would like to encourage Woodhouse residents to keep on reporting crimes to their team as they would try to progress every single report in a bid to tackle the problem.