These are 10 of the worst areas of Sheffield for anti-social behaviour at the moment

Crime statistics have revealed the areas of Sheffield worst affected by anti-social behaviour.

By Kian Rains
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:57 pm

Across the city as a whole, there were 362 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in July this year.

1. Sheffield City Centre

Crime stats show there were 98 incidents of anti-social behaviour in Sheffield City Centre in July 2021.

2. Fir Vale

There were 47 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in the Fir Vale area in July 2021.

3. Arbourthorne

There were 34 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in the Arbourthorne area in July 2021.

4. Woodhouse

There were 33 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in the Woodhouse area in July 2021.

