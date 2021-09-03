These are 10 of the worst areas of Sheffield for anti-social behaviour at the moment

Recently released crime stats have revealed the Sheffield areas where anti-social behaviour is the most prominent.
Across the city as a whole, there were 362 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in July this year.
These are the Sheffield areas where anti-social behaviour is rife.
1. Sheffield City Centre
Crime stats show there were 98 incidents of anti-social behaviour in Sheffield City Centre in July 2021.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Fir Vale
There were 47 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in the Fir Vale area in July 2021.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Arbourthorne
There were 34 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in the Arbourthorne area in July 2021.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Woodhouse
There were 33 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in the Woodhouse area in July 2021.
Photo: Google Maps