Sheffield teen who ‘threw fireworks and harassed residents’ on estate is hit with big fine

Tommy Maughan, now aged 18, was first issued with a Community Protection Warning on November 7, 2020 after being connected to incidents of anti-social behaviour in Woodhouse over a number of months.

Police say his behaviour, including throwing fireworks and general nuisance in a communal block of flats, didn’t improve, so he was issued with a formal Community Protection Notice (CPN) on February 24, 2021.

Now he has been fined £219 by Sheffield magistrates after admitting breaching his CPN.

Police took a teenager to court over antisocial behaviour in Woodhouse

A CPN aims to prevent unreasonable behaviour that is having a negative impact on a community's quality of life.

Anyone over 16 can be issued with one, requiring the behaviour to stop and if necessary, reasonable steps to be taken to ensure it is not repeated.

Maughan was arrested for breaching conditions of his CPN on 16 June 2021. He appeared before magistrates in Sheffield earlier this week when he was handed the fine.

PC Ameur Bacha, from the South Yorkshire Police South East Neighbourhood Team, said: “This has been a great result for the community. There are a number of problematic young people in the Woodhouse area that have been causing numerous issues for local residents.

“We know how intimidating and frightening behaviour like this can be, and hope this offers some level of reassurance to people. I would like to encourage the people of Woodhouse to keep on reporting crimes to our team as we will endeavour to progress every single report and hopefully reduce this type of offending.”