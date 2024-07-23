Police release three suspects and issue update after girl, 10, mauled by XL Bully in South Yorkshire
It is reported that the girl was in the garden of a neighbouring property where the XL Bully was housed when she was attacked.
The incident caused serious laceration injuries to the young girl’s neck.
Police have issued an update that the trio arrested over the incident have now all been released from custody, under investigation.
A woman, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog, allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, and child neglect.
Two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, were also arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and possession of a banned breed of dog.
Police have also confirmed that the girl remains in hospital.
Her injuries are not life-threatening or life-threatening, according to a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police.
Officers were called to a property in Balby, Doncaster, at 10.15am on Monday, July 22, following reports of the dog attack.
The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “This incident could have had a tragic ending and led to a fatality.
“We continue to urge people to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’. Owners need to step up and be responsible, understand your dog, their behaviour and keep everyone safe.”
Anyone with concerns about a dog in their community is urged to contact the police.
Your information will help the force to ensure anyone in danger is safeguarded appropriately. Either call 101, or visit South Yorkshire Police’s website.
For information about keeping safe in the home with a dog, please visit: https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog/keeping-your-toddler-safe-around-dogs