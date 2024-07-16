Legal firm champions victims of canine attacks as part of Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Sheffield legal firm is hoping this month’s Dog Awareness Week will signal a decrease in cases caused by irresponsible pet ownership. Graysons have won several significant cases in the past few months, but they are acutely aware of the trauma that attacks can cause – both physical and psychological.

“Every year, too many individuals suffer injuries from dog attacks that could have been prevented," said Jane Cooper, a partner at Graysons Solicitors. "Though victims deserve every penny we win on their behalf, we’d much prefer these catastrophic events don’t happen in the first place."

Graysons Solicitors is backing the Royal Mail’s Dog Awareness Week, which takes place this month (July).

The Sheffield postcode is the third highest in the country for the number of attacks on postal workers, according to the Royal Mail. There were 55 attacks in 2020/2021.

Graysons partner Jane Cooper with Casper the Cockapoo

The personal injury department has taken on significant cases in only the last few months indicating that numbers are not diminishing.

Graysons Solicitors not only aligns its mission with the goals of Dog Awareness Week but also actively fosters a culture of responsibility and care among its staff, many of whom are passionate dog lovers.

Jane Cooper added: “Supporting Royal Mail's Dog Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to help raise awareness about this issue and promote a message of safety and responsibility that we stand for in our legal practice."

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.

More information from: www.graysons.co.uk