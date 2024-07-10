Barnsley woman needed reconstructive surgery after dog attack
The police force said last weekend the force experienced “unprecedented demand” following reports of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire.
The force normally receives around five reports a day concerning dogs out of control or causing injury or fear. But last weekend call handlers received 32 reports.
Of those received, officers attended two incidents that led to serious injuries, with the 999 calls made within 20 minutes of each other.
On Sunday, July 7 at 7.22pm, officers responded to reports of a dog bite in Goldthorpe, Barnsley. An English Bull Dog ia reported to have attacked its owner and caused serious injuries to her hands and arms, leaving her requiring constructive surgery.
The woman, who lost consciousness, was taken to hospital by ambulance and her dog was seized.
At 7.43pm that same day, Doncaster officers attended Balby following reports that a German Shepherd had escaped and attacked an innocent dog and its owner in the street, with the victim suffering bite wounds to her shoulder.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “We are continuing to see incidents of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire and during 2024, we have seized over 500 dogs for various reasons.
“Our priority is to protect the public, and innocent members of our communities. Last week we sadly saw a two-year-old girl mauled by a loose dog; this is not acceptable and irresponsible ownership will be dealt with by the courts.
“Every time we attend an incident, it comes at a cost, including the resources responding and kennelling, as well as the additional pressure on the ambulance service and hospitals caring for those injured.
“Owners must take action. If you own a dog, be a responsible dog owner and protect yourself, your family and those living near to you.”
You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home. Remember, for everyone’s safety:
- Do not leave children unattended with dogs
- Walk your dog on a lead in public areas
- Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors