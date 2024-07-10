Barnsley woman needed reconstructive surgery after dog attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police received two 999 calls about serious dog attacks within the space of 20 minutes - and found one woman so badly injured she needed reconstructive surgery.

The police force said last weekend the force experienced “unprecedented demand” following reports of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire.

The force normally receives around five reports a day concerning dogs out of control or causing injury or fear. But last weekend call handlers received 32 reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getty

Of those received, officers attended two incidents that led to serious injuries, with the 999 calls made within 20 minutes of each other.

On Sunday, July 7 at 7.22pm, officers responded to reports of a dog bite in Goldthorpe, Barnsley. An English Bull Dog ia reported to have attacked its owner and caused serious injuries to her hands and arms, leaving her requiring constructive surgery.

The woman, who lost consciousness, was taken to hospital by ambulance and her dog was seized.

At 7.43pm that same day, Doncaster officers attended Balby following reports that a German Shepherd had escaped and attacked an innocent dog and its owner in the street, with the victim suffering bite wounds to her shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “We are continuing to see incidents of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire and during 2024, we have seized over 500 dogs for various reasons.

“Our priority is to protect the public, and innocent members of our communities. Last week we sadly saw a two-year-old girl mauled by a loose dog; this is not acceptable and irresponsible ownership will be dealt with by the courts.

“Every time we attend an incident, it comes at a cost, including the resources responding and kennelling, as well as the additional pressure on the ambulance service and hospitals caring for those injured.

“Owners must take action. If you own a dog, be a responsible dog owner and protect yourself, your family and those living near to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home. Remember, for everyone’s safety: