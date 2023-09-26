The black Seat Leon appeared to be on cloned plates and failed to stop for officers in an unmarked police car.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a police pursuit through Rotherham ended in a crash, putting the driver of a white van in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police engaged in a chase with a black Seat Leon at around 10pm last night (October 25). It is reported the car appeared to be on cloned plates and failed to stop for officers driving an unmarked car.

The pursuit continued until West Lane in Aughton, Rotherham, when the Seat collided with a white van travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the van was taken to hospital, but suffered no substantive injuries.

All three of the Seat's occupants fled the scene after the collision, but one 29-year-old man was detained by a police dog.