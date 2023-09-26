Crapper is known to frequent the Hillsborough and Bradfield areas of Sheffield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information as they hunt a wanted man in Sheffield.

Alan Crapper, aged 34, is wanted in connection to an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Hillsborough last month. Officers in Sheffield are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Crapper recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

34-year-old Crapper is wanted on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is known to frequently visit the Hillsborough and Bradfield areas of Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police have issued a "do not approach" warning if anyone sees Crapper. Sightings should be reported to 101.

Any other information on his potential location can be passed to the force on their live chat or online portal - found at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/