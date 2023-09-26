News you can trust since 1887
Alan Crapper: Police issue 'do not approach' warning over man wanted after Sheffield assault

Crapper is known to frequent the Hillsborough and Bradfield areas of Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information as they hunt a wanted man in Sheffield.

Alan Crapper, aged 34, is wanted in connection to an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Hillsborough last month. Officers in Sheffield are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Crapper recently, or knows where he may be staying.

34-year-old Crapper is wanted on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
34-year-old Crapper is wanted on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
He is known to frequently visit the Hillsborough and Bradfield areas of Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police have issued a "do not approach" warning if anyone sees Crapper. Sightings should be reported to 101.

Any other information on his potential location can be passed to the force on their live chat or online portal - found at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

