Sheffield United clash with Crystal Palace postponed after Maddy Cusack’s tragic passing
Sheffield United Women’s clash with Crystal Palace this weekend has been postponed after the tragic passing of midfielder Maddy Cusack last week. The midfielder’s death, at the age of just 27, was announced on Thursday, with a host of emotional tributes paid before Sunday’s men’s game against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Cusack, who was the first player to make 100 appearances for the Blades women and was named as a vice-captain this season, also worked in the club’s marketing department, with tributes pouring in from all over the football world after her passing. It was revealed earlier this week that police are not treating her death as suspicious. An inquest is due to be opened in due course.
United asked for the FA Women’s Championship clash at Palace, scheduled for this Saturday, to be postponed after Cusack’s passing, with the request granted. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course, with a Palace statement reading: “The thoughts and condolences of everybody at the club are with Maddy’s friends, family, teammates and colleagues at this difficult time.”
United paid tribute to Cusack before kick-off against Newcastle, with her mum Deborah and sister Olivia bravely attending the game and laying a wreath in her honour before kick-off. Flags around Bramall Lane flew at half-mast while an emotional tribute video played before kick-off, with supporters of both sides impeccably honouring a minute’s silence in her honour as United’s players donned shirts with her name and squad number on the back.
“It has affected a lot of people and there were tears on the pitch before the game,” Heckingbottom admitted after his side were hammered 8-0 by the Magpies. “We were determined to end what has been a really tough week strongly and we weren’t able to do that. It’s been a tough week for everyone at the club and one we want over.”