Would you like to win a year’s supply of chicken sandwiches? This Friday could be your chance.

This Friday, September 29, American fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes, is officially opening the doors to its newest drive-thru restaurant, in Barnsley.

Popeyes Barnsley will open its doors at 11am on Friday at The Peel Centre, and it’s expected to bring out quite the crowd. Earlier this year, Popeyes saw its most successful opening to-date out of 4,000 restaurants globally when it opened the first UK drive-thru in Rotherham in May.

The new restaurant, off Harborough Hill Road, is expected to be equally as popular, so customers are encouraged to arrive early to be in with a chance of winning exclusive prizes.

The wait is almost over - Popeyes Barnsley is set to open this Friday (September 29). Credit: Popeyes

Popeyes' Chicken Sandwiches are renowned as the sandwich that 'broke the internet' when it launched in the US. To celebrate the launch, the first three people in the queue, (both in vehicles and on foot), will win free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year - equating to three classic sandwiches a week for 12 months.

Additionally, the first 25 vehicles within the drive-thru lane and the first 25 pedestrians within the eat-in queue will also be rewarded with a free Chicken Sandwich and exclusive Popeyes drive-thru merchandise.

You could get your hands on a year's supply of Popeyes' Chicken Sandwiches, complete with its shatter-crunch chicken fillets.

Popeyes will also be offering free breakfast muffins to the first 25 cars in the queue at the new drive-thru on Saturday September 30. Breakfast will start at 8am until 11am, including the brand new Big Cajun breakfast roll, Cajun hash browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.