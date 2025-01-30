Armed police carry out warrant in Rotherham town centre as part of 'pre-planned operation'
Officers were photographed wearing protective gear and armed with guns near the Rotherham Minster on Thursday morning (January 30, 2025).
The pictures showed officers taking cover behind an unmarked car and guarding footpaths connecting the minster to High Street, just before 11am.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the armed police were executing a warrant on High Street as part of a pre-planned operation.
Witnesses say they were prevented from getting walking the footpaths from the minster to High Street whilst police were on scene.
Armed officers left High Street shortly after completing the warrant.