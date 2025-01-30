Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed armed officers were conducting a “pre-planned operation” when they were spotted in Rotherham town centre today.

Officers were photographed wearing protective gear and armed with guns near the Rotherham Minster on Thursday morning (January 30, 2025).

The pictures showed officers taking cover behind an unmarked car and guarding footpaths connecting the minster to High Street, just before 11am.

Armed police have been photographed in Rotherham town centre.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the armed police were executing a warrant on High Street as part of a pre-planned operation.

Witnesses say they were prevented from getting walking the footpaths from the minster to High Street whilst police were on scene.

Armed officers left High Street shortly after completing the warrant.