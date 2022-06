The teen was approached on Graville Road, Norfolk Park, at around 6.30pm on Friday, June 3 and punched in his face and stomach.

The culprit was a while male aged between 17 and 19 years old.

A police investigation has been launched after a boy, aged 14, was attacked as he walked along Granville Road in Sheffield

He is reported to have been wearing a black coat, black jeans and black trainers with blue detailing.