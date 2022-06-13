Sheffield Crown Court heard how Daniel Simpson, aged 40, had been driving on the Sheffield Parkway near the M1 junction to Catcliffe when he started behaving aggressively towards three workmen in a Citroen van.

Beverly Wright, prosecuting, said as their vehicles were adjacent Simpson took a chain with a padlock and hit out at the passenger window of the van, hitting a passenger’s forearm.

Ms Wright added: “He took out a chain and padlock and hit out to the window.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a South Yorkshire road-rage driver who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, common assault and causing damage after an incident on Sheffield Parkway, pictured, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The van driver had originally been in the outside lane driving at about 45mph before he moved to the left lane.

But Ms Wright added Simpson moved into the same lane before moving into another lane and the three men in the van could see the defendant was angry.

The van driver moved into another lane to avoid Simpson, according to Ms Wright, and as their vehicles were adjacent the defendant took a chain with a padlock and struck the passenger window of the van, hitting a passenger and causing damage.

Simpson, of Monkspring, in Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley also pulled in front of the van and put his brakes on and reversed his vehicle into the van.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, admitted dangerous driving, common assault and causing criminal damage after the incident in August last year.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said: “He can only say he must have been under some stress at the time. He does say there was some gesticulating between both parties but he does not seek to justify his actions.”

Mr Fritchley added the pre-sentence report details his shame and he is upset that he has let his family and children down.

He also explained if Simpson was sent into custody his building business would be placed in jeopardy.

Judge Sarah Wright told Simpson during the May 26 hearing: “You caused whiplash and other injuries to the occupants, and issues to the driver’s work as a result, and caused shock and upset to the driver and passenger.”