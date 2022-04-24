There were more than 684 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded across Sheffield during February 2022, the latest month for which police figures are available (file pic by Greg Macvean)

Sheffield crime: The 16 areas with the most anti-social behaviour

The latest police data for Sheffield reveals the areas of the city where the most anti-social behaviour crimes have been recorded.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 5:57 pm

Across the city, there were a total of 684 such offences logged by South Yorkshire Police during February 2022, the latest month for which figures are available via the police.uk crime data website.

These are the neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes recorded during that period.

Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Cathedral & Kelham

There were 37 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Cathedral & Kelham during February 2022, according to police.uk data

2. Devonshire Quarter

There were 37 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Devonshire Quarter during February 2022, according to police.uk data

3. Highfield & Lowfield

There were 31 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Highfield & Lowfield during February 2022, according to police.uk data

4. Burngreave & Grimesthorpe

There were 30 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Burngreave & Grimesthorpe during February 2022, according to police.uk data

