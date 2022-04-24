Across the city, there were a total of 684 such offences logged by South Yorkshire Police during February 2022, the latest month for which figures are available via the police.uk crime data website.
These are the neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes recorded during that period.
Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Cathedral & Kelham
There were 37 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Cathedral & Kelham during February 2022, according to police.uk data
Photo: Google
2. Devonshire Quarter
There were 37 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Devonshire Quarter during February 2022, according to police.uk data
Photo: Google
3. Highfield & Lowfield
There were 31 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Highfield & Lowfield during February 2022, according to police.uk data
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Burngreave & Grimesthorpe
There were 30 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Burngreave & Grimesthorpe during February 2022, according to police.uk data
Photo: Google