British Transport Police (BTP) shared an appeal today calling for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
The BTP spokesperson added: “Were you on a train from Sheffield to Manchester at 1.40pm on Monday, May 16?
“Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman exposed themselves and masturbated whilst on-board.”
Contact BTP by texting 61016 with reference number 287 of 16/05/22.