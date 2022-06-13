British Transport Police: Man and woman seen touching themselves on train from Sheffield to Manchester

A police investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were seen initimately touching themselves on a train travelling from Sheffield to Manchester.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:32 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:32 pm

British Transport Police (BTP) shared an appeal today calling for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The BTP spokesperson added: “Were you on a train from Sheffield to Manchester at 1.40pm on Monday, May 16?

A British Transport Police investigation has been launched after a man and a woman exposed, and intimately touched, themselves during a train journey from Sheffield to Manchester

“Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman exposed themselves and masturbated whilst on-board.”

Contact BTP by texting 61016 with reference number 287 of 16/05/22.