Police probe into hit-and-run in Sheffield continues
A police probe into a hit-and-run in Sheffield is continuing today.
Emergency services were alerted to a head-on smash on Burncross Road, Burncross, at 12.30pm yesterday.
Police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash discovered that a black car came around a bend and collided with a vehicle driven by an 86-year-old man, who was travelling in the opposite direction.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The OAP escaped with minor injuries.
COURT: Man due in court over death of 'devoted and wonderful' mum-of-two in Rotherham crashMeanwhile, the black car then collided with four parked vehicles and it was reported that ‘four males fled the scene'.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 329 of June 26 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.