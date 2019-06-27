Woman hospitalised after attack in Sheffield
A woman was hospitalised after an attack in a house in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 07:32
Only brief details have been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police so far, but the force said a 35-year-old woman was assaulted in a property in Studfield Road, Wisewood, just after 10.30am on Saturday, June 22.
The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
More to follow.