Woman hospitalised after attack in Sheffield

A woman was hospitalised after an attack in a house in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 07:32

Only brief details have been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police so far, but the force said a 35-year-old woman was assaulted in a property in Studfield Road, Wisewood, just after 10.30am on Saturday, June 22.

A woman was assaulted in a house in Studfield Road, Wisewood, Sheffield

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

More to follow.