Man due in court over death of 'devoted and wonderful' mum-of-two in Rotherham crash

A man is due to appear at court today over a crash which claimed the life of a young mum-of-two from Rotherham.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 07:03
Megan Borrows.

Deryon Zane King, aged 24, of Bennett Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham, is accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving following a collision in which 24-year-old Megan Borrows, from Rawmarsh, died in June 2017.

Megan, whose children were just five and one when she died, was a passenger in a car which crashed into parked cars on a road in Kimberworth Road, Kimberworth.

She was described as a ‘devoted’ and ‘wonderful’ mum following her death.

King is also charged with causing a death while being uninsured.He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.