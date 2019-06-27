Motive for stabbing in Sheffield street remains unknown
Motive for stabbing in Sheffield street remains unknown
The motive for an attack in which a man was stabbed in his buttocks in a Sheffield street remains unknown.
A 31-year-old man was attacked in Harwell Road, Abbeydale, at around 9.15pm on Friday, June 21.
He told South Yorkshire Police that he was walking along the street when he was approached by three unknown men who assaulted him before one of them stabbed him in the buttocks.
Read More
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
His attackers were Asian and aged between 20 and 25 years old.
One was slim, about 6ft tall and was wearing a green hoody and carrying a black bag across his chest.
The second man was also slim, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short, black hair and a black beard.
He was wearing a black jacket and had a thick silver chain around his neck.
The third man was around 5ft 8ins tall and wore a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 931 of June 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contactred, anonymously, on 0800 555111.