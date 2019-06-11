Police probe into fatal motorway crash near Meadowhall continues
A police investigation into a crash in which two motorists died on the M1 near Meadowhall is continuing today.
Two men died in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound M1 between Junction 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley at 8.15am on Friday, June 7.
A silver Ford Focus, a silver Ford transit van and a lorry were involved in the smash.
Jason Mercer, aged 44 and from Rotherham, is the only casualty to have been named so far, with tributes pouring in to him online.
He was behind the wheel of the Ford Focus and the other man who died was driving the van.
A 39-year-old man from Hull, who was driving the lorry, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
The collision led to the closure of the northbound M1 until around 6pm on Friday as collision investigators examined the crash scene.
Police officers said the collision occurred in the inside lane.
No other details have yet been released.
Witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.