Police release more details on fatal collision on M1 near Meadowhall
Police officers investigating a fatal collision on the M1 near Meadowhall have released more details today.
Jason Mercer, aged 44 and from Rotherham, has been named as one of two men killed in the collision, which happened at 8.15am last Friday.
Tragedy struck on the northbound stretch of the M1 between Junctions 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley.
Mr Mercer was the driver of a silver Ford Focus involved in the smash.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Another man who died, who has not yet been named, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford transit van.
A lorry was also involved in the crash and a 39-year-old man from Hull, who was the driver, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.
Officers investigating the incident want witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
The collision led to a full closure of the M1 while emergency services dealt with the initial aftermath and an air ambulance landed at the scene.
The southbound carriageway did re-open but the northbound stretch remained closed until after Friday’s rush hour.