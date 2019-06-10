How Jason Mercer’s heartbroken wife ‘knew something was wrong’ with husband during M1 crash near Sheffied

This morning, South Yorkshire Police named Rotherham-born Jason as one of the two men killed in Friday’s crash.

The 44-year-old died in the collision on the northbound M1 between Junction 34 and 35, for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley, at around 8.15am.

Claire and Jason - Credit: Claire Mercer

Jason’s wife, Claire Mercer, took to Facebook to pay tribute to her husband, calling him a ‘strong and funny’ man.

In the heartbreaking tribute, Claire revealed that she knew ‘something was wrong’ with her husband before police delivered the devastating news.

Writing on Facebook, Claire explained that she feared the worst because Jason hadn’t contacted her ‘just to say I love you’ for a few hours.

Claire and Jason Mercer - Credit: Claire Mercer

She said: “He went though a lot in his life but stayed strong, although he didn't always believe he was strong.

“He was a big, pierced, tattooed bloke, who people that didn't know him, would sometimes look slightly worried to see walking towards them.

“But I knew something was wrong and was already on the phone to police before they arrived at my door purely because my loving husband hadn't contacted me, just to tell me he loved me, in a few hours.”

A silver Ford Focus, a silver Ford transit van and a lorry were involved in the smash.'Wanted' man continues to taunt South Yorkshire PoliceTwo men were pronounced dead at the scene. Only one has been named so far.

Jason Mercer - Credit: SYP

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Claire, who tied the knot with Jason in October 2009, said that it ‘broke her heart’ to confirm her husband was one of the two people killed in an emotional post on Facebook.

She said: “It breaks my heart to confirm that Jason Mercer was one of the two people killed in the collision on the motorway Friday morning.

“I am very sorry that a lot of people are finding out this way, but I didn't have the strength to contact all of his many, many friends and I was also asked to allow the police time to gather as much information as they could in what is a still the very early stages of a "complex investigation" before making it known.

“Please bear in mind that me, my family and his sisters family are absolutely devastated, and we have seen photos we can never unsee and we have read comments that can never be forgotten.

“We have all lost a man that was strong, funny, noisy, colourful and amazing, you definitely knew when he was in the room!

“He went though a lot in his life but stayed strong, although he didn't always believe he was strong.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “Mr Mercer’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”